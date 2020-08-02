Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Solaredge Technologies has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Solaredge Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SEDG opened at $175.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. Solaredge Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $181.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In other news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $31,008.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,842.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $3,148,104.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,263 shares of company stock worth $8,961,154. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $131.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

