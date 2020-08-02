Software (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SOW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.42 ($40.92).

Software stock opened at €39.60 ($44.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.83. Software has a 12-month low of €21.60 ($24.27) and a 12-month high of €41.54 ($46.67). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

