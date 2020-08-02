Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$8.50 target price on Slate Retail REIT and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of TSE SRT.UN opened at C$9.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. Slate Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$4.95 and a 12 month high of C$13.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.23, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

