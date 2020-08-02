SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Receives $10.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITC. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

In related news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $797,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 42.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,811,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after buying an additional 837,590 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 27.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 62,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

