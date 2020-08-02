Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sirius XM by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sirius XM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,356,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,693 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $1,393,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 73.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,074,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 453,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 254.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,849,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.88 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.