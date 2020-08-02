SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 930 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 42,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

JNJ stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $383.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average is $144.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

