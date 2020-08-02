Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Update

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 150,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 781,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sierra Metals from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

SMTS opened at $1.59 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $55.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 5,021.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 175,435 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,266,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 205,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,710,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 154,402 shares during the last quarter.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

