Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. Sierra Metals reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Metals will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Metals.

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million.

NASDAQ SMTS opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine, which covers 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

