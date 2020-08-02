SI-Bone (SIBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.33% and a negative net margin of 60.51%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. On average, analysts expect SI-Bone to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIBN stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. SI-Bone has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.87.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SI-Bone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SI-Bone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other news, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,971 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $170,703.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,024 shares of company stock worth $804,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

