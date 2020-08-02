Short Interest in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Declines By 37.2%

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.84 on Friday. XCel Brands has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. XCel Brands had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that XCel Brands will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.56% of XCel Brands worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.