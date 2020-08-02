Short Interest in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Drops By 74.1%

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $6.82 on Friday. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $89.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts predict that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,151,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 53.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

