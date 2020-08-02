Short Interest in Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Declines By 41.5%

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vericity stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Vericity has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $33.12.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 15.65%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vericity stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vericity as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups.

