Short Interest in US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) Rises By 59.6%

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of US Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get US Gold alerts:

Shares of USAU opened at $8.13 on Friday. US Gold has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.