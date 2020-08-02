Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Declines By 59.7%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the June 30th total of 41,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.90.
About Universal Security Instruments
