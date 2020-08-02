Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Declines By 59.7%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the June 30th total of 41,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.90.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and electrical batteries with battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ground fault circuit interrupters, and ventilation products.

