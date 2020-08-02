Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Decreases By 32.0%

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 149,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

TMQ opened at $2.02 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 195,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $357,790.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Trilogy Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

