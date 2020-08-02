Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Decreases By 29.9%

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 60,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.58. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.