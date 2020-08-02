Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Declines By 46.9%

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.63 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

