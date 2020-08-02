Short Interest in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Declines By 20.7%

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 441.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 99,847 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at $82,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

