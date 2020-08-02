Short Interest in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Grows By 51.0%

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the June 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BLNK opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 123.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Levine bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,287 shares of company stock valued at $129,781. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. BidaskClub raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Sunday, June 14th.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

