Short Interest in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Rises By 50.9%

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.50 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $121.17 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Bel Fuse worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

