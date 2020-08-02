Short Interest in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Drops By 11.9%

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the June 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 409,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

ACLS opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $967.18 million, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.58 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,959,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $246,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,350,468. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 103.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

