Short Interest in AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Drops By 34.4%

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the June 30th total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 million, a P/E ratio of 114.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).
