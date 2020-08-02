Short Interest in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Declines By 13.2%

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 132,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth Decubellis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Adam J. Pliska sold 235,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $583,509.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 800,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,837.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 908,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,577 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AESE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

