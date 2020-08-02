Short Interest in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Decreases By 16.5%

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $1.63. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Alimera Sciences from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

