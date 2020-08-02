Short Interest in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Expands By 15.4%

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Acacia Research from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 205.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 137,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 83,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 67,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

