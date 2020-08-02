Short Interest in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Expands By 13.5%

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $21.74 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,879,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at about $24,612,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,793,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,572,000 after buying an additional 914,831 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,689,000. 39.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

