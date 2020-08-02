Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for FDM Group (LON:FDM)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, HSBC cut their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 1,115 ($13.72) to GBX 825 ($10.15) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

LON:FDM opened at GBX 930 ($11.44) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.03 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,112 ($13.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 25.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 920.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 869.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a GBX 18.50 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. FDM Group’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

