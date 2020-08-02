Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) Short Interest Update

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the June 30th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Shineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Shineco alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Shineco worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYHT stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Shineco has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.