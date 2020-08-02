Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $734.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $625.00 to $734.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $641.95.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $647.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $659.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $588.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,481 shares of company stock valued at $11,529,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

