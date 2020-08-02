SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get SGS alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on SGSOY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded SGS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. SGS has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SGS (SGSOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.