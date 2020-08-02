Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SCTBF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Securitas from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. Securitas has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

