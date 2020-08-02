Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Secure Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Secure Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.10 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of SECYF stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and North Dakota. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, full service rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

