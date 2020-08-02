Scotiabank Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$14.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.54.

TSE FM opened at C$11.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$14.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.28.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.94%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

