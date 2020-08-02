Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers to post earnings of ($4.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($12.55). The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 35.88%. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SALT opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $175.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SALT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

