Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539,566 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,315 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,023,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,195,000.

SCHF opened at $30.47 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

