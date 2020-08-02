SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR’s (SBGSY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SBGSY. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.02. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $24.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

