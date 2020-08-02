SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

SBGSY opened at $22.97 on Thursday. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

