SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Shares of SBAC opened at $311.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3,893.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.42. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $296,517.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $3,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,430.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at $375,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $282,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

