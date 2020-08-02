SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.75.
Shares of SBAC opened at $311.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3,893.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.42. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $323.02.
In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $296,517.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $3,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,430.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at $375,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $282,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
