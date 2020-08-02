SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $316.73.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.
In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $296,517.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,766.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $4,005,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,431,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SBAC stock opened at $311.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,893.76 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $323.02.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
