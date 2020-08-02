SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $316.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $296,517.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,766.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $4,005,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,431,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $311.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,893.76 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

