Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €106.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €101.54 ($114.09).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €88.55 ($99.49) on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($104.46). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €91.31 and a 200-day moving average of €87.93.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.