Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

Shares of SAL opened at $36.41 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

