SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAPMY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get SAIPEM S P A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $4.20 on Thursday. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91.

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SAIPEM S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAIPEM S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.