Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,540 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $214.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

RYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

