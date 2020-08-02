RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Stock analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. G.Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $80.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on RPM International from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

RPM International stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. RPM International has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in RPM International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 799,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,516 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 770,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after purchasing an additional 281,172 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 5.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 715,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,577,000 after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its position in RPM International by 38.1% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 295,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

