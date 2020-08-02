Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,835.30 ($22.59).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($17.72) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.28) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.54) target price (up previously from GBX 1,650 ($20.31)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,545 ($19.01) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,080.80 ($13.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,641 ($32.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,249.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,484.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

