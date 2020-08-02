Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,600

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.69) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,650 ($20.31) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,360 ($16.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,761.30 ($21.67).

RDSA stock opened at GBX 1,121.60 ($13.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,313.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,525.58. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 2,636 ($32.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

