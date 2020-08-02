Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s previous close.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,706,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,941,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,192,000 after buying an additional 309,140 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 296,268 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

