Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Performer” Rating for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector performer rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MONY. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.88) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.81) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 305 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 344.09 ($4.23).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 294 ($3.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 402.10 ($4.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 313.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 314.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 14,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.11), for a total value of £49,896.26 ($61,403.22). Also, insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.93), for a total value of £44,057.09 ($54,217.44).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.