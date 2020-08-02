Royal Bank of Canada Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$14.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cormark lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$14.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.54.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$11.32 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a PE ratio of -45.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.94%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

