Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:IPLPF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:IPLPF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
IPLPF opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06. Cogna Educacao has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $7.46.
Cogna Educacao Company Profile
Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educacao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educacao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.